Caitlyn Jenner to return for final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

American reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that she will be making an appearance on the final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on E!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:30 IST
Caitlyn Jenner. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that she will be making an appearance on the final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on E! According to Variety, 71-year-old Jenner said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "Put it this way, I am in the final season. Over the 10 years I did the show, I really enjoyed doing the show."

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced that their reality series, which ran for 20 seasons, would be coming to an end this past September. Jenner reflected on the experience of the show to ET.

Jenner said, "It really brought my family very close together. We went through a lot together. I think I had probably some of the best conversations with my kids on camera. A lot of times, you know, things happen and as a parent, you're going, 'Oh, I better talk to the kid about that,' and you just don't do it as quickly. You know, you kind of, it's uncomfortable, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and so I think it really brought the family much closer." Variety reported that after Jenner transitioned and divorced family matriarch Kris Jenner, she has rarely appeared on the show.

The final season of the reality series will continue to expose the family's most vulnerable struggles, including Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's future together. When asked to comment on Kim Kardashian's recent split from rapper Kanye West, Jenner said that she has learned to allow the Kardashian family to speak for themselves. "I love Kim, I love Kanye, I mean we really had a good relationship and I hope the best for both of them, but to find out what is going on, you are going to have to talk to them," Jenner said.

While Jenner said she has had a great experience on the show and is sad to see it end, she expressed how proud she is of her children. "That's the only thing, I see the end of the show is, it's kind of sad, but all my kids, every one of them, even not just the ones on the show, but all my other children that I have. I couldn't be more proud. They couldn't be more successful. They've all worked very hard. Great work ethic, and they're really good people, so that's the most important thing," said Jenner. (ANI)

