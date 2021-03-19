Left Menu

Quips on translators offer brief moment of levity in China-US talks

After U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened with tough comments at their meeting in an Anchorage hotel, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi responded with a pointed 15-minute speech in Chinese while the U.S. side awaited translation. At the end, Yang smiled and said: "This is a test for the translator," in English.

Reuters | Anchorage | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:32 IST
Quips on translators offer brief moment of levity in China-US talks

Amid a heated start to the first face-to-face high-level Sino-U.S. talks of the Biden administration, the two countries' top diplomats found a brief moment to exchange quips - about translators. After U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened with tough comments at their meeting in an Anchorage hotel, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi responded with a pointed 15-minute speech in Chinese while the U.S. side awaited translation.

At the end, Yang smiled and said: "This is a test for the translator," in English. Blinken said the translator should get a raise.

The British-educated Yang, a former ambassador to Washington, speaks perfect English, and is known to scare China's translators on occasion by correcting their words. Both Yang and State Councilor Wang Yi, who is also at the talks, are known for their sharp public defences of China.

However, a widely shared video clip on Chinese social media from the talks showed a softer side to the two. Wang turned to ask Yang as they walked down a hallway at the Anchorage hotel whether he had had his lunch.

"I had instant noodles," Yang replied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 14,500 children adopted since 2017: WCD ministry

Over 14,500 children in the country have been adopted since 2017, including 2,094 by foreign citizens, the Women, and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Ira...

French PM Castex to get AstraZeneca vaccine at 1330 GMT on Friday - BFM TV

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Begin military hospital near Paris at 1330 GMT on Friday, reported BFM TV.Castex had said earlier on Thursday that he would receive the AstraZeneca COVID vac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs, oil stabilizes

U.S. bond yields on Friday edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before as markets looked to a U.S. economic recovery, while oil stabilized after a 7 slide. Bond markets have experienced sharp moves this week as the U.S. Federal Rese...

More pvt facilities being allowed as COVID vaccination centres in Delhi, 3 states: Govt

The Union Health Ministry has processed requests from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana to allow private health facilities beyond those private facilities which are already empanelled under AB-PMJAY, CGHS and State Health Insurance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021