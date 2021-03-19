Left Menu

Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:01 IST
Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault

Embattled Hollywood star Armie Hammer is under police investigation after a woman alleged she was violently raped by the actor in 2017.

According to CNN, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said that Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on February 3.

However, the police did not give any further details on the incident or who made the report.

The investigation came hours after a 24-year-old girl, who identified herself as Effice, came forward with her allegation of rape against Hammer.

During a virtual news conference with attorney Gloria Allred on Thursday, Effie said she had an on-and-off romantic and intimate relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020. She was 20 when she met Hammer on Facebook, and she ''fell in love with him instantly,'' she said.

Effie claimed that Hammer would often test her devotion to him and as time went on, he allegedly became ''increasingly more violent'', she added.

Recounting an incident that happened on April 24, 2017 in LA, Effie alleged that Hammer raped her for four hours, slammed her head against a wall and committed other violent acts against her.

''During those four hours I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being,'' she said through tears.

In a statement through his lawyer Andrew Brettler, Hammer, 34, denied the accusations, terming them as ''outrageous allegations''.

The lawyer said all of Hammer's relations with the woman had been ''completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory''.

Brettler also shared screenshot of text messages purported to have been sent by the accuser that contained suggestions of extreme sexual behaviour. He said Hammer had responded to the woman, making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.

The actor found himself embroiled in a massive controversy after a series of his Instagram direct messages were leaked online by an unverified account. These messages, some of which date back several years, detailed affairs, sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies. Hammer's former girlfriends have come on record with damaging allegations of sexual abuse and cannibalistic tendencies, leading to Hammer's departure from a series of high profile Hollywood projects such as series ''The Offer'' and film ''Shotgun Wedding''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzanias first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the countrys largest city.Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her rig...

European shares slip on lockdown worries, still set for third week of gains

European stocks slid on Friday after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4, tracking a dour session on Wall Stre...

Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up

Shops closing, companies going bankrupt and pharmacies with shelves emptying - in Lebanon these days, fistfights erupt in supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get to subsidized powdered milk, rice and cooking oil. Like almost every other Le...

Over 14,500 children adopted since 2017: WCD ministry

Over 14,500 children in the country have been adopted since 2017, including 2,094 by foreign citizens, the Women, and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021