PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:26 IST
HBO Max announces documentary series on actor Brittany Murphy

Streamer HBO Max has given an order for a two-part documentary series on late actor Brittany Murphy.

The untitled documentary, which hails from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, will explore the life and career of Murphy, who featured in films such as ''Clueless'', ''Girl, Interrupted'', ''Drop Dead Gorgeous'', and ''8 Mile''.

She died in 2009, under mysterious circumstances, at the age of 32.

The documentary will present an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the actor's tragic death.

The series will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage.

Cynthia Hill will direct the series with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio and James Buddy Day as the executive producers.

''I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death. ''I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths,'' Hill said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

