Left Menu

Important to adapt and innovate with time: Anamika Khanna on creating art amid pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:45 IST
Important to adapt and innovate with time: Anamika Khanna on creating art amid pandemic

Celebrity-favourite designer Anamika Khanna believes the coronavirus pandemic has made everyone in the fashion industry rethink their relationship with their work.

The Mumbai-based couturier, known for dressing up top film stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, said the year 2020 has reinstated her faith in the concept of evolving with time.

''Pandemic had a huge impact on everybody in the industry. It brought changes in not just the way we design, but also in the way we approach things emotionally,'' Khanna told PTI in an interview.

The designer said people in the industry are approaching things differently as social-distancing has pushed them to work in silos. ''Besides that, everybody is questioning what's important and what matters. We are checking on how we work and how our work affects the environment,'' she added.

Khanna, who opened the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition earlier this week by showcasing her latest collection “Timeless The World”, said the range is her interpretation of ''quick changing feelings and emotions'' that one goes through every day.

The designer said with work from home becoming the new normal, and lesser number of social gatherings, people have adapted to new ways of dressing up.

She believes it was challenging to design amid the pandemic, but she made most of her time and brought some exciting changes to her craft.

''One needs to adapt and innovate as we go along. It's been challenging but also exciting to come up with something innovative.'' ''Timeless The World'' includes designs from casual comfort wear to luxurious fashion. Khanna said the collection is an homage to Indian heritage.

Touted as the merger of art and textile, the range saw the couturier incorporate floral and abstract creations of artists -- Deepak Kumar Saw, Smriti Lekha Gogoi and Amlan Dutta -- in her designs.

''It's an amalgamation of art and textile with these artistes showcasing their creations on our garments. We have used different mediums to bring these two worlds together,'' she said.

The silhouettes for women included one-shouldered tunics, cropped blouses, asymmetrical skirts, minis, floor length coats, double-breasted jackets, fluid pants, asymmetrical tunics and traditional lehenga Embroidery was used lavishly on robes and Sherwanis for men, teamed with cropped pants or fluid pyjamas.

Colours that inspired the designer were a mix of hues featuring black, white, yellow, green and coral.

Khanna said for a ''quick collection'' like this, she completely trusted her instincts. She believes the lack of time made her create some of her best works.

''It was a quick collection. There was not much time but sometimes we produce our best results when we are on a time bomb. I thought about the idea before the lockdown and kept evolving it with time before starting executing it post the lockdown.'' The event is a first of its kind with LFW and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) coming together for a joint fashion week. The designer said opening the week felt like giving a kickstart to a wave of change.

''Opening the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has been not just the honour it was also a very exciting moment. It felt like the beginning of a big change. It was very unnerving.'' The edition, a blend of virtual and on-ground events, will conclude on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab imposes fresh restrictions to curb Covid surge, educational institutions closed till March 31

Clamping down heavily on the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered massive state-wide restrictions starting from tomorrow, with the closure of educational institutions till March 31 a...

Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choud...

Sathiya, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

Indian paddler G Sathiyan has qualified for his maiden Summer Games with a comfortable 4-0 win over Pakistans Muhammad Rameez in the Asian Olympic Games Qualification Tournament here.Sathiyan, ranked 38th, had defeated compatriot and world ...

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021