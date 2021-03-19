Important to adapt and innovate with time: Anamika Khanna on creating art amid pandemic

Celebrity-favourite designer Anamika Khanna believes the coronavirus pandemic has made everyone in the fashion industry rethink their relationship with their work.

The Mumbai-based couturier, known for dressing up top film stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, said the year 2020 has reinstated her faith in the concept of evolving with time.

''Pandemic had a huge impact on everybody in the industry. It brought changes in not just the way we design, but also in the way we approach things emotionally,'' Khanna told PTI in an interview.

The designer said people in the industry are approaching things differently as social-distancing has pushed them to work in silos. ''Besides that, everybody is questioning what's important and what matters. We are checking on how we work and how our work affects the environment,'' she added.

Khanna, who opened the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition earlier this week by showcasing her latest collection “Timeless The World”, said the range is her interpretation of ''quick changing feelings and emotions'' that one goes through every day.

The designer said with work from home becoming the new normal, and lesser number of social gatherings, people have adapted to new ways of dressing up.

She believes it was challenging to design amid the pandemic, but she made most of her time and brought some exciting changes to her craft.

''One needs to adapt and innovate as we go along. It's been challenging but also exciting to come up with something innovative.'' ''Timeless The World'' includes designs from casual comfort wear to luxurious fashion. Khanna said the collection is an homage to Indian heritage.

Touted as the merger of art and textile, the range saw the couturier incorporate floral and abstract creations of artists -- Deepak Kumar Saw, Smriti Lekha Gogoi and Amlan Dutta -- in her designs.

''It's an amalgamation of art and textile with these artistes showcasing their creations on our garments. We have used different mediums to bring these two worlds together,'' she said.

The silhouettes for women included one-shouldered tunics, cropped blouses, asymmetrical skirts, minis, floor length coats, double-breasted jackets, fluid pants, asymmetrical tunics and traditional lehenga Embroidery was used lavishly on robes and Sherwanis for men, teamed with cropped pants or fluid pyjamas.

Colours that inspired the designer were a mix of hues featuring black, white, yellow, green and coral.

Khanna said for a ''quick collection'' like this, she completely trusted her instincts. She believes the lack of time made her create some of her best works.

''It was a quick collection. There was not much time but sometimes we produce our best results when we are on a time bomb. I thought about the idea before the lockdown and kept evolving it with time before starting executing it post the lockdown.'' The event is a first of its kind with LFW and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) coming together for a joint fashion week. The designer said opening the week felt like giving a kickstart to a wave of change.

''Opening the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has been not just the honour it was also a very exciting moment. It felt like the beginning of a big change. It was very unnerving.'' The edition, a blend of virtual and on-ground events, will conclude on Sunday.

