A woman, who falsely claimed to be married to American comedian and actor Pete Davidson, was arrested on Thursday for trespassing the comedian's Staten Island home.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:01 IST
Woman who falsely claimed to be Pete Davidson's wife arrested inside his NYC home
Pete Davidson. Image Credit: ANI

A woman, who falsely claimed to be married to American comedian and actor Pete Davidson, was arrested on Thursday for trespassing the comedian's Staten Island home. According to Fox News, Michelle Mootreddy first showed up at the 'SNL' star's Annadale property at about 3:30 pm and knocked on the door. Since Pete was not home at that time, his mother answered the door and told Mootreddy to leave.

Sometime later, the woman walked around the side of Pete's home and then entered inside through the back door. After the police showed up, Mootreddy told them that she had "a telepathic love connection" with Pete. She was charged by the police with criminal trespassing and two counts of stalking. The authorities said that she was also slapped with two violations, one of which was for harassment.

Mootreddy is the same woman who had sent out a bogus press release in which she had claimed marrying Pete and starting a production company with him. The comedian's lawyers were then forced to send out a statement debunking the release. In a statement to Page Six, the 27-year-old entertainer's attorney had said, "Not a word of it is true. Mr Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

In the same phony announcement, she had claimed that the two were childhood friends, got hitched, and launched Bodega Cats Presents. The website of the fake production, which is now deleted, Mootreddy claimed to have graduated from the University of Rochester in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in political science. As per Fox News, Mootreddy, the site said, started the scam company "to increase diversity and belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural and social impact." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

