Anthology movie 'Ajeeb Daastaans' to release on April 16 on Netflix

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday said his upcoming home production ''Ajeeb Daastaaans'' will premiere on April 16 on Netflix.

The Netflix original is an anthology of four stories directed by directors Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani.

Set in varied milieus, ''Ajeeb Daastaans'' explores the themes of jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity which are often entangled within the heart of relationships. It delves into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

Johar, who has earlier helmed anthology films for Netflix such as ''Lust Stories'' and “Ghost Stories”, took to Twitter to share the release date and teaser of the film, which has been produced by his banner Dharmatic Entertainment.

''It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself,'' Johar wrote on Twitter.

Johar said the four filmmakers have brought their own unique style of storytelling to the screen.

''I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix,'' he said.

The anthology movie features an ensemble cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others.

