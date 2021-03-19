'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19

“Bigg Boss 14” contestant Nikki Tamboli on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The actor shared the news on Instagram and said she has been taking necessary precautions.

''I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise,'' she captioned the post.

Tamboli, known for appearing in Tamil action-comedy horror ''Kanchana 3'', urged all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

''I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too,'' she said.

She further said she is grateful for all the love and support from her fans.

''Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light,'' she concluded. On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897. The death toll reached 11,565 with 10 new fatalities, a health official said.

