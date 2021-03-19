Hrithik Roshan gives acting tips to fans with new candid picture
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday shared a candid picture of him, giving advice to young talents who are keen to take up acting as their career.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:43 IST
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday shared a candid picture of him, giving advice to young talents who are keen to take up acting as their career. The 'Bang Bang' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a close-up shot of him while smiling candidly, looking into the distance. Along with the picture, he shared an acting tip in the caption that read, "Real or fake? They say acting is all about being honest. If you can fake that, you've got it made."
The post from the 47-year-old -- who is famous for his otherworldly looks, killer dance moves, and enviable action skills -- received more than 12 lakh likes from his fans. Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'War', will next feature in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone and will also shoot in April for the Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager'. The actor also has 'Krrish 4' and the Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller 'Vikram Vedha' in the pipeline. (ANI)
