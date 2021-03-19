Left Menu

Celebrate Dola, Holi festivals in low-key manner: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:56 IST
Amid concerns over a second wave of COVID-19, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police in Odisha have issued a guideline, urging people to observe the 'Dola' and Holi festivals in a low-key manner.

''Due to second spike of the pandemic and to prevent its further spread, it is felt necessary to observe the month-end festivals in a low-key manner and as per the prevailing guidelines,'' said a notification issued by the office of the DCP here on Friday.

All Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs) of city police stations have been instructed to discuss with the 'Dola' festival organisers strict adherence of guidelines and prevent large public gatherings.

While the 'Dola' festival will begin from March 23, Holi will be celebrated on March 29.

Not more than 200 people will be allowed inside the Dola Melan grounds and each 'Viman' (wooden platform) shall not have more than 10 persons, the notification said.

''No procession with musical instruments, lightings and crowd shall be permitted to the Melan grounds. No one shall carry any stick with them during the time of procession,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

