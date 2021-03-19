Left Menu

Marvel's 'Loki' series will release in 3 Indian languages

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were ecstatic after the official social media handle of 'Loki' dropped a clip of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson announcing the brand-new series.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:32 IST
Marvel's 'Loki' series will release in 3 Indian languages
Poster of 'Loki' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were ecstatic after the official social media handle of 'Loki' dropped a clip of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson announcing the brand-new series. After starting 2021 on a high note with Marvel and Disney's phenomenal 'WandaVision' series and also the release of 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' this week, Marvel dropped yet another surprise for their fans. The official Twitter handle of 'Loki' dropped a short video, announcing the upcoming brand-new series.

The caption of the video read, "From one powerful duo to the next, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson of #Loki deliver a message to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well a surprise for the fans. Don't miss the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier." Even though the release date was already out, a while ago, the brand-new poster of 'Loki', which dropped today is everything just like the God of mischief himself. The wicked poster shows 'Loki' aka Tom Hiddleston dressed in a rather unusual T-shirt along with a clock behind him. The series which slated to come out in June will be released in three Indian languages namely Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Marvel Studios' 'Loki', which features the God of Mischief himself will take place right after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'. Tom Hiddleston will be returning as the titular character and will be joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The new series will be directed by Kate Herron and will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on June 11, 2021.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Assembly passes 2 bills, House adjourned sine die

The Rajasthan Assembly passed two bills by voice vote on Friday, following which the budget session concluded and the House was adjourned sine die.Replying to the debate on the Rajasthan Municipalities Amendment Bill, 2021, Parliamentary Af...

US Defence Secretary commends India's leadership role in Indo-Pacific region

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Friday commended Indias leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the strategically important region to promote shared goals.Austin arrived in India he...

Golf-Portugal Masters postponed due to travel restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Portugal Masters, which was scheduled to take place from April 29-May 2 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, has been postponed due to travel difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Tour said on Friday. The...

WRAPUP 3-Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot

Europe pushed to get its COVID-19 vaccination drive back on track on Friday after EU and British regulators said the benefits of AstraZenecas shot outweighed any risks and the World Health Organization gave its backing to it.The end to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021