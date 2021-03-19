Left Menu

Justin Bieber releases his sixth studio album 'Justice'

Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber on Friday released his sixth studio album, titled 'Justice', and received rave reviews from fans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:00 IST
Justin Bieber releases his sixth studio album 'Justice'
Cover art of 'Justice' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber on Friday released his sixth studio album, titled 'Justice', and received rave reviews from fans. According to Fox News, the pop icon created the album during the pandemic and hopes that his new music can "provide comfort to the listener."

During a recent Zoom press conference, Justin said, "I know a lot of people have been isolated, but music is really an outlet to bring people together." He added, "I named it 'Justice' because there's so much injustice in this world and there has been since the beginning of time... My name Justin actually means justice, so there's that. I'm really honored to play a small part and be able to make music that inspires and can uplift people in this time."

One of the songs named 'Die For You', opens with a part of a speech that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave in 1957. Bieber wanted his album to directly address the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking about it Justin said, "What I wanted to do with this was amplify Dr Martin Luther King Jr's voice to this generation. Being Canadian, it wasn't so much a part of my culture... this speech was actually during the time when he had a feeling that he was going to die for the cause, and what he was standing up against was ultimately racism and division." He added, "I think his message was that a lot of people can be afraid to stand up for what is right, but if you're not standing up for justice -- for what is right -- what are you doing with your life? I'm sorry to get so deep, but these are the times we're living in. That's why I wanted to make this album because I think it's very timely and very necessary."

Fans of the singer reacted to the album on Twitter and praised it as Bieber's best yet. One fan wrote, "Very much in love with justin Bieber's new album...no complaints." Another added, "I got 99 problems and justin bieber's new album #justice just solved all of them."

Another song, 'Unstable', also addresses Bieber's mental health struggles throughout his life. "I was in a really, really bad place maybe a year ago," he explained. As per Fox News, the new album from the 27-year-old musician features a number of collabs including ones with producer and DJ Skrillex, Soul singers Daniel Caesar and Giveon, rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Chance The Rapper, and singer Khalid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel says "our motto is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate"

The German governments motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate and it will soon have more flexibility to offer people shots, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.Deliveries of additional doses from Bio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back

Benchmark U.S. bond yields edged back from 14-month highs on Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserves move to let a key leverage exemption expire, while oil prices rebounded after getting pummeled a day earlier.Wall Streets main in...

Schools in Pondy to be shut from March 22 till May 31

The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for classes I to VIII from March 22 till May 31.The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.The step has be...

Afghan peace talks provides historic opportunity to achieve political settlement:Qureshi

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday reiterated full support for the Afghan peace process, saying the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021