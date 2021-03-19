Left Menu

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday announced the wrap-up of her upcoming movie 'Good Luck jerry', for which she had been shooting in Punjab.

Updated: 19-03-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:34 IST
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap-up for 'Good Luck Jerry'
Janhvi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday announced the wrap-up of her upcoming movie 'Good Luck jerry', for which she had been shooting in Punjab. The 'Roohi' actor took to her Instagram handle and announced the same by sharing pictures from the sets and thanking her team. She captioned the post as "I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot."

She added, "But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything." The pictures, which were shared by Janhvi, included the movie's director Siddharth Sengupta and the entire crew of 'Good Luck Jerry' could be seen posing. The film has been shot in Punjab and will be helmed by Aanad L Rai.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently seen in 'Roohi', which was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

