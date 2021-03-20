'P!NK: All I Know So Far' documentary to debut on Amazon Prime Video in May

'P!NK: All I Know So Far' documentary to debut on Amazon Prime Video in MayPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:19 IST
Amazon has announced that ''P!NK: All I Know So Far'', an upcoming documentary about pop star P!NK, will release on May 21.
The 41-year-old singer also features in the documentary which will be making its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.
The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 'Beautiful Trauma' world tour, all while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer.
Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse of her life.
The documentary has been produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt on Amazon Prime Video's India head’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.
Tandav row: SC says govt's rules on OTT have "no teeth"; grants protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video Head Aparna Purohit
SC grants interim protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav.
Amazon Prime Video announces original series 'Hush Hush', an all-female led series
Amazon Prime Video announces all-female led series on International Women's Day