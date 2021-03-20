Left Menu

Supergirl Season 6 to be ‘better, stronger, together,’ gets new set of pictures

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:56 IST
The Supergirl Season 6 will include two flashback episodes that revisit the early years of Cat Grant’s career. Image Credit: Twitter / Supergirl

The final-cum-sixth season of Supergirl is on the way and has unveiled the first official picture- arriving on Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. The Supergirl Season 6 is based on DC Comics character Kara Zor-El / Supergirl and created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino.

Fans have been waiting since Supergirl Season 5 wrapped up quickly due to Covid-19 pandemic on may 17, 2020. The CW's Supergirl Season 6 episode 1 will be titled 'Rebirth' and be directed by Jesse Warn and penned by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller.

On Wednesday, TV Line shared six first look photos of Supergirl Season 6. It will pick the plot right where Season 5 ended in which Brainiac was in front of death after sacrificing himself in order to stop Lex Luthor from using the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world into becoming devout followers.

However, everything has not happened according to the plan and Lena knows very well how dangerous her brother is. "enlists the entire team — Alex, J'onn, Dreamer, Kelly and Brainiac — to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself," as written in official description.

The Supergirl Season 6 will include two flashback episodes that revisit the early years of Cat Grant's career. TV Line noted that the newcomer Eliza Helm would be seen as a young Cat, who went by the name of "CJ Grant" before becoming the mega media mogul that we know and love.

The new snaps of Supergirl Season 6 also confirm that Kara and the gang are still figuring out a strategy to defeat Lex. The pictures clarify that the final season is going to be intense, jumpy and full of actions.

The CW shared Supergirl Season 6 poster on the series' official Twiter platform. It features the tagline 'Better. Stronger. Together.'

Supergirl Season 6 is set to premiere on March 30. Episode 1 has got the title 'Rebirth' followed by Episode 2's title 'A Few Good Women'.

