Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shoot for 'Anek'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature film Anek.The action-thriller movie reunites Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 critically-acclaimed feature Article 15.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the news alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, including his last shot, a picture with the director and his core team.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature film ''Anek''.

The action-thriller movie reunites Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 critically-acclaimed feature ''Article 15''.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the news alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, including his last shot, a picture with the director and his core team. ''It's a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It's full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema,'' Khurrana captioned the post.

''Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East," he wrote.

Backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is set to release on September 17. Khurrana has also a romantic drama, titled ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'', up for release in theatres on July 9. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

