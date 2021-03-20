Left Menu

Meghan Trainor to play lead in new NBC comedy

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is set to star in a new comedy being developed at NBC network. According to Variety, the project is part of Trainor's overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment.

The ''All about the bass'' hitmaker will star in and help develop the sitcom, but there are no writers attached yet.

In addition to NBC, the deal will also comprise of projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU's other network, cable, streaming and syndication programming outlets, including Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

