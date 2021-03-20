Meghan Trainor to play lead in new NBC comedy

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is set to star in a new comedy being developed at NBC network. According to Variety, the project is part of Trainor's overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment.

The ''All about the bass'' hitmaker will star in and help develop the sitcom, but there are no writers attached yet.

Advertisement

In addition to NBC, the deal will also comprise of projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU's other network, cable, streaming and syndication programming outlets, including Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)