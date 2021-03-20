Left Menu

Daniel Radcliffe to play villain in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City of D'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:13 IST
Daniel Radcliffe to play villain in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City of D'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

British star Daniel Radcliffe will co-star with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the romantic action-adventure film ''The Lost City of D''.

Radcliffe, the star of the ''Harry Potter'' film series, will play the villain in the movie, which hails from Paramount Pictures, reported Variety.

The film's cast also includes actors Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

''The Lost City of D'' follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie ''Band of Robbers'', will direct the project.

Dana Fox has written the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Bullock is also producing the film via her Fortis Films banner, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

''The Lost City of D'' is slated for an April 2022 release.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

The failure of this weeks U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. Af...

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldnt go through with the pregnancy.Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hand...

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...

Only single window that exists in Bangal today is single window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew), no work gets done without crossing it: Modi at poll rally.

Only single window that exists in Bangal today is single window of Bhaipo nephew, no work gets done without crossing it Modi at poll rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021