Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor completes filming for 'Good Luck Jerry'

Janhvi Kapoor has announced that she has finished shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry.The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rais production banner Colour Yellow Productions.Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Janhvi penned an emotional note as she announced that the film has wrapped up shooting.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:54 IST
Janhvi Kapoor completes filming for 'Good Luck Jerry'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Janhvi Kapoor has announced that she has finished shooting for her upcoming movie ''Good Luck Jerry''.

The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy ''Kolamavu Kokila'', which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Janhvi penned an emotional note as she announced that the film has wrapped up shooting. The 24-year-old actor said there has been a lot of learning and unlearning during the course of filming, which has helped her evolve.

''I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. ''But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us,'' she captioned the post, alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film. Janhvi had started filming for ''Good Luck Jerry'' in January this year.

The same month, the movie's shooting was disrupted for a brief period twice in Punjab's Patiala district and Fatehgarh Sahib district after a group of farmers demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agrarian reform laws.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Presented by Subaskaran and Rai,'' Good Luck Jerry'' is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

Janhvi currently features in horror-comedy ''Roohi'', opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film ''Dostana 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs snap losing streak with stunning comeback in Wellington

The Waikato Chiefs secured their first win in 12 matches after staging a stunning second-half comeback to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 35-29 in the battle of the Super Rugby Aotearoa strugglers on Saturday. The Chiefs trailed 26-7 at half...

'Mumbai Saga', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, earns Rs 2.82 crores on opening day

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-thriller film Mumbai Saga minted Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the collection of the film low and said that the business of the movie ...

BJP biggest extortionist in the world, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the biggest extortionist in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapor...

Lanka says no deaths from COVID vaccinations

There have been no deaths in Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday, rejecting reports that three people died from blood clots after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.The minister for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021