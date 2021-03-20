Left Menu

'True Lies' pilot moves off cycle at CBS

One of just three new pilots CBS has requested for 2021, 'True Lies,' which was provided with a pilot order a month ago, is moving off-cycle to give producers more opportunity to create and film the pilot this summer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:11 IST
'True Lies' pilot moves off cycle at CBS
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

One of just three new pilots CBS has requested for 2021, 'True Lies,' which was provided with a pilot order a month ago, is moving off-cycle to give producers more opportunity to create and film the pilot this summer. According to Variety, the series is an adaptation of the 1994 film of a similar name featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov.

CBS has a total of nine pilots, two-thirds of which are holdovers from the past season, which was quickly knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic. As announced by Variety, 'Burn Notice' creator Matt Nix is writing the 'Genuine Lies' pilot; he is also executive producing via Flying Glass of Milk Productions.

McG will direct the pilot and executive produce through Wonderland Sound and Vision. James Cameron, the director of the original film, will executive produce through Lightstorm Entertainment alongside Rae Sanchini. Executive producing are Mary Viola of Wonderland with Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk and Corey Marsh of Wonderland co-executive producing. 20th Television is the studio behind the series. Variety unveiled that this version of 'True Lies' is a second undertaking at adapting the film into a TV series after Fox gave the venture a put pilot responsibility in 2017.

Rounding out CBS' trio of new pilot orders this season are parody projects from Sarah Cooper (a solitary cam project based on her book 'How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings') and Mark Gross (an untitled multi-cam project based on the life of expert bowler Tom Smallwood, who in the series is laid off from a GM factory assembly line and decides to provide for his family by bowling professionally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs snap losing streak with stunning comeback in Wellington

The Waikato Chiefs secured their first win in 12 matches after staging a stunning second-half comeback to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 35-29 in the battle of the Super Rugby Aotearoa strugglers on Saturday. The Chiefs trailed 26-7 at half...

'Mumbai Saga', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, earns Rs 2.82 crores on opening day

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-thriller film Mumbai Saga minted Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the collection of the film low and said that the business of the movie ...

BJP biggest extortionist in the world, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the biggest extortionist in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapor...

Lanka says no deaths from COVID vaccinations

There have been no deaths in Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday, rejecting reports that three people died from blood clots after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.The minister for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021