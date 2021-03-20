Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

Director Erica Watson has been tapped to helm the pilot episode of ''The 4400'' reboot in the works at The CW. According to Variety, Watson will also serve as co-executive producer on the episode in addition to directing.

"The 4400" reboot was ordered to series at CW in February. Watson's television directing credits include "Claws," "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G'' and "All American''. Ariana Jackson will write and executive produce the reboot, with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry executive producing. CBS Studios will produce the project.

The reboot series focuses on 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. ''As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason,'' the logline reads. The original version, which ran from 2004 to 2007, was created by Rene Echevarria and Scott Peters.

It featured actors Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Conchita Campbell, and Mahershala Ali.

