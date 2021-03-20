Left Menu

'Mumbai Saga', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, earns Rs 2.82 crores on opening day

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-thriller film 'Mumbai Saga' minted Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:58 IST
A still from the film featuring John Abraham (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-thriller film 'Mumbai Saga' minted Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the collection of the film low and said that the business of the movie has been such because of the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

"#MumbaiSaga has a low Day 1, despite face-value + positive word of mouth... Biz affected by #Covid pandemic... More so in #Maharashtra, where the film was expected to perform best..," tweeted Taran. "Should witness an escalation in biz on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.82 cr. #India biz (sic)," he added.

The collection of the film is low as compared to Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror-comedy film 'Roohi' which released on March 11. The movie had earned Rs 3.06 crores on its first day. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

The gangster drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

