Left Menu

Sting reimagines 'Jeopardy!' theme song

English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, popularly known as Sting, is offering a wholesome new take on the 'Jeopardy!' theme song.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:36 IST
Sting reimagines 'Jeopardy!' theme song
Sting (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, popularly known as Sting, is offering a wholesome new take on the 'Jeopardy!' theme song. According to Fox News, the 69-year-old singer was featured as a special guest category presenter on Thursday (local time) on the iconic game show, in which he appeared virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In honour of his appearance, the singer recreated 'Think!,' the well-known 'Jeopardy!' theme song, and added some touching words to the traditionally-instrumental track. "Of all the things in my CV, everything in life from A to Z, but how I wish my ma could see, here I am on 'Jeopardy!,'" the British singer crooned.

During Thursday's episode of 'Jeopardy!,' contestants were tasked with answering trivia questions surrounding the singer's life and career, which ranged from inquiries on the Police's hit single 'Every Breath You Take' to Sting's collaboration with reggae artist Shaggy. "How cool is that?" guest host Katie Couric asked when introducing Sting's category to contestants.

As reported by Fox News, the appearance of Sting on 'Jeopardy!' coincides with the release of his latest record, 'Duets,' which was released on Friday. The album features collaborations with artists across the musical spectrum on every track, including R&B songstress Mary J. Blige, rock superstar Eric Clapton, reggae musician Shaggy, jazz legend Herbie Hancock and more.

Sting's guest appearance is the latest in celebrity sightings on the show following beloved game show host Alex Trebek's death in November. Since Trebek's death, the show has featured a number of celebrity guest hosts as well. The first celebrity host featured 'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings, while former CBS anchor Couric concludes her current stint on Friday.

Fox News reported that the future celebrity hosts will include Mayim Bialik, Dr Oz, Aaron Rodgers and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says his top aide on health.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says his top aide on health....

Free speech in India suffered 'grievous blow', says Rajan on Ashoka Univ developments

Eminent economist Raghuram Rajan has said free speech suffered a grievous blow in India with the resignations of Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian from the Ashoka University and that the varsitys founders have bartered away its soul...

PM Modi greets the nation on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz. PM Modi tweeted, Navroz Mubarak Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone....

Virtual autopsy facility starts at AIIMS

The facility of virtual autopsy was started at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday which aims to make the process minimally invasive and more effective.It was inaugurated by ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.Spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021