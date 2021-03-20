Glenn Weiss will return to direct 93rd Academy Awards

Veteran television and live events director Glenn Weiss has come on board to direct the 93rd Academy Awards.

The show will mark Weiss' sixth straight year directing the Oscars. The producers of the 93rd annual Academy Awards, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh, made the announcement on Friday on the official Oscars website.

"Our plan is that this year's Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this. We're thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust," Collins, Sher, and Soderbergh said in a statement.

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including five previous Academy Awards show, for which he won two Primetime Emmys, and 19 Tony Awards shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys.

The 93rd Oscars are scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

