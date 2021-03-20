Vicky Kaushal shares picture wearing mask, requests fans to be safe
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Saturday treated fans to a picture after an intense work out session in a face mask as he sent out a message to be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:00 IST
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Saturday treated fans to a picture after an intense work out session in a face mask as he sent out a message to be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a photo in which he is seen all masked up.
The photo sees Kaushal sporting a dark green t-shirt and blue pants along with a black cap. The actor with folded hands emoticons sent out a message to fans to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Celebrity followers, including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and more than three lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, and many left red heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has several projects in his kitty, like 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
