Left Menu

Dharmendra receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:49 IST
Dharmendra receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor Dharmendra has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 85-year-old actor shared the news of his vaccination on Twitter and urged his followers on the microblogging site to get the shot. ''It's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all... Friends, please take care,” Dharmendra wrote alongside a short video of him getting vaccinated.

In the clip, the veteran star also asked people to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols Earlier this month, Dharmendra's actor-politician wife Hema Malini too received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital here.

Indian celebrities including Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever have got vaccinated.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 years of age with co-morbidities PTI KKP. SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, son electrocuted as high-tension wire falls on houses

A 65-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted while two others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire fell on some houses at a village here, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said the incident took pl...

Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination. The two, both hospital staff members, had both received the Astr...

Music festival to celebrate inclusivity

In an attempt to highlight the importance of community and celebrate inclusiveness, a music festival on Sunday will offer a day-long experience of Hindustani classical, sufi, folk, and qawwali music at the Sunder Nursery here. Presented by ...

Golf-Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

American Wesley Bryan was in no mood to let mud or water prevent him from completing the sixth hole at the Honda Classic on Friday, as he ditched his shoes and trousers to play himself out of a sticky situation in the second round. A waywar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021