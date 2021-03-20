Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu preps for 'Shabaash Mithu', shares photo of practice in the nets

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a glimpse of her practise session in the cricket nets while she was prepping for her role as cricketer Mithali Raj in her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:14 IST
Taapsee Pannu preps for 'Shabaash Mithu', shares photo of practice in the nets
Picture shared by Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a glimpse of her practise session in the cricket nets while she was prepping for her role as cricketer Mithali Raj in her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she practised 'cover drive' shot in cricket.

The photo shows the 'Pink' star in the sports gear of a cricketer: a thigh guard and protective pad on the knee. The actor is also seen sporting cricket gloves as she strikes a shot with her bat, and practices with dedication. Along with the picture, Pannu noted, "Taking the cover drive literally!#WIP #ShabaashMithu."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh likes while scores of fans praised the actor who is seen practising for the role in her upcoming film. Shahid Kapoor who is also essaying the role of a cricketer in sports drama 'Jersey' wrote in the comments section, "Sharp and added a clapping hands emoticon."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios. Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentaryAn 83-year-old widower on a mission to investigate potential abuse at a nursing home reveals tellin...

Delhi court closes defamation case against Somnath Bharti after complainant accepts his apology

A Delhi court on Saturday closed a criminal defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018 after she accepted his apology before the judge.The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had filed the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021