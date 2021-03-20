Left Menu

There is dislike for some people from film family: Sooraj Pancholi

What has also contributed to intense scrutiny of actors from film families, Pancholi said, is the emergence of social media which can be stinging in its criticism.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:43 IST
There is dislike for some people from film family: Sooraj Pancholi
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Sooraj Pancholi says while it is difficult for everyone to make their space in Bollywood, star kids have an additional challenge of dealing with hate in the age of social media. Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, said the fact that some people believe that he is a beneficiary of nepotism often makes him ''angry''.

''I wouldn't say it's easy for anyone. Only the good and the best will remain, the rest will not be able to sustain in the industry. It has happened to the best people from the best family... The nepotism tag does sometimes make me angry (because) people think you don't work hard,'' Pancholi told PTI. What has also contributed to intense scrutiny of actors from film families, Pancholi said, is the emergence of social media which can be stinging in its criticism. ''The industry is not the same anymore. There's a certain kind of dislike for some people from the film family anyway. So it is very difficult. Social media has taken over. Everyone's a critic now and hate can spread in a second,'' the actor said.

Pancholi, 30, made his debut with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's 2015 action-drama ''Hero'', which was backed by superstar Salman Khan and veteran director Subhash Ghai. He has since featured in two more films -- 2019 drama ''Satellite Shankar'' and ''Time To Dance'', which opened in the theatres last week. The film, directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, paired him opposite actor Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Pancholi said though he loves the action genre, he is keen to experiment as an actor.

''My genre is action. I love action films and I've been trained specifically for that. But with OTT platforms, I want to take up all kinds of roles. I want to do a serious drama or even a negative role. I don't want to be typecast as just an action star.'' Pancholi is currently prepping for his upcoming biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing.

The actor said the film, based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, will show him in a new light. ''You'll get to see a different me. I don't think anyone expected me to do a film like this, so I'm excited for people to watch the film. There's a lot of intense physical preparation for it which I've started,'' Pancholi said. A recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award, Singh dominated Indian and Asian Boxing in his weight class for a decade. The film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar and produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around...

Health News Roundup: Scientists probe new theories on AstraZeneca shot; Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clotsScientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare bloo...

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021