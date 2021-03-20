Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana sends token of love for his fans, from Northeast

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Anek' in Assam, while shooting there, personally handpicked a few gifts for his fans and sent them this 'token of love' with a heartfelt note of thanks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:58 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana sends token of love for his fans, from Northeast
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Anek' in Assam, while shooting there, personally handpicked a few gifts for his fans and sent them this 'token of love' with a heartfelt note of thanks. The 'Bala' star, who likes to stay in touch with his fans directly, was deeply touched after knowing how his fans and their families had been coping during the pandemic. He wanted to bring a smile to their faces and also thank them for their towering support that always motivates him to excel.

Thanking them, Ayushmann wrote, "You have cheered the loudest for me, wished me abundantly and loved me unconditionally. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your kindness and support. Your love means the world to me. I LOVE you too!" He added, "You are always in my heart, no matter where I go. So, sending you a special token of love from Assam! Take care."

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana is slated to release on September 17, 2021. 'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, the movie is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around...

Health News Roundup: Scientists probe new theories on AstraZeneca shot; Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clotsScientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare bloo...

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021