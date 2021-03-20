Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer and more

Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous' A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary

An 83-year-old widower on a mission to investigate potential abuse at a nursing home reveals telling lessons about the trials of growing old in Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi's Oscar-nominated documentary "The Mole Agent." Although the story rings like the plot of a fiction film, the drama that unfolds is real. The tender and touching feature film, nominated for best documentary, is the only Latin American nominated for an Academy Award.

Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer music festivals

Hungary's Sziget, which organizes some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said it would decide in the coming weeks whether to hold its main event in August in Budapest after it canceled two other festivals due to the pandemic. The company canceled the VOLT Festival, an event in the Western corner of Hungary due in June, and July's Balaton Sound at Lake Balaton and said these would next take place in 2022.

No Zoom for intimate 2021 Oscars, producers say

The Oscars ceremony in April will be an intimate, in-person gathering, held without Zoom and limited to nominees, presenters and their guests, the producers said on Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show to hand out the highest honors in the movie industry will be held both at the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Singer Griff wins BRITs Rising Star award

Singer-songwriter Griff has won the 2021 BRITs Rising Star award, organizers of Britain's pop music honors said on Friday. The "Mirror Talk" and "Forgive Myself" singers beat off competition from rapper Pa Salieu and singer Rina Sawayama to the prize, whose past winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Emeli Sande, and Celeste.

Actor Depp seeks retrial in wife-beater case, saying ruling 'plainly wrong'

Lawyers for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said his ex-wife's claim she had donated her divorce settlement to charity was a "calculated lie", as they sought permission to appeal a London High Court ruling which upheld that he was a wife-beater. Judge Andrew Nicol ruled last November that Depp had violently assaulted Amber Heard during their tempestuous five-year relationship, at times putting her in fear for her life.

Country star Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton is getting her own comic book, the latest addition to TidalWave Comics' "Female Force" series dedicated to inspirational women. The 22-page "Female Force: Dolly Parton" will be released on March 31, in print and digital formats.

Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls'

U.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls," the "Good As Hell" singer, a three-time Grammy winner and role model for body positivity, wrote on her Instagram page on Friday.

Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."

