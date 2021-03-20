Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls' U.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls," the "Good As Hell" singer, a three time Grammy winner and role model for body positivity, wrote on her Instagram page on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:32 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls'

U.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls," the "Good As Hell" singer, a three time Grammy winner and role model for body positivity, wrote on her Instagram page on Friday. Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around...

Health News Roundup: Scientists probe new theories on AstraZeneca shot; Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clotsScientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare bloo...

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021