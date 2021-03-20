Left Menu

Queen's official birthday celebrations cancelled for second year

The event attracts thousands of spectators largely friends and family of the soldiers taking part in the military spectacle.The royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge the crowds in The Mall leading up to the palace.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:52 IST
Queen's official birthday celebrations cancelled for second year

The Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in June has been cancelled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 95 on April 21, has an annual grand public event during the second weekend of June – reserved for the celebration of the British monarch’s birthday. Last year, it had to be cancelled due to the strict lockdown measures in place and was replaced by a scaled-down parade at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is based through the lockdown period, dubbed a ''mini Trooping''. Officials are said to be considering a similar plan for June 12 this year.

''Following consultation with government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that the Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London,'' a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Thousands of well-wishers usually fill central London to watch the Queen and members of the royal family for the event, which stems from the traditional preparations for battle, when colours (or flags) were carried (''trooped'') down the rank to be seen and recognised by the soldiers.

The full ceremony traditionally takes place at Horse Guards Parade in London and involves more than 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses. The event attracts thousands of spectators – largely friends and family of the soldiers taking part in the military spectacle.

The royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge the crowds in The Mall leading up to the palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the governmentoffers immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private sectorhas ...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and ...

Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged people not to let their guard down.Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, On having mild symptoms of COVID-19. I had myself tested and I am...

EPFO net new enrolments grows 27.79 pc to 13.36 lakh in Jan

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by 27.79 per cent to 13.36 lakh in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021