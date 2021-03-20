Harleen scores 52, India women set South Africa 131-run target in first T20

Harleen scores 52, India women set South Africa 131-run target in first T20PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:41 IST
Harleen Deol scored a half-century but India could only manage a modest 130 for six against South Africa in the series-opening women's T20 International here on Saturday.
Young opener Shafali Verma scored a sedate 23 while seasoned Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 30 off 27 balls.
Brief Scores: India Women: 130 for 6 in 20 overs. (H Deol 52, J Rodrigues 30; S Ismail 3/14, A Bosch 2/11).
