Left Menu

New Orleans health care workers'' heralded in ''Dear Nurses''

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:45 IST
New Orleans health care workers'' heralded in ''Dear Nurses''

If the eyes of the nurses photographed for Robert Fogarty's latest project aren't expressive enough, there are always the words — emblazoned on forearms or faces or chests.

Fogarty, for those unfamiliar with his previous similar projects — including portraits of people affected by the Boston Marathon bombing and the Pulse Nightclub massacre — is the creator of Dear World.

That's the name for both his special event business, at dearworld.com, which includes photo sessions incorporating its signature words-on-skin style; and a nonprofit, at dearworld.org, where “we tell the stories of our time.” Some of the portraits shot by photographer Daymon Gardner for the new “Dear Nurses” project, evoke hope and resilient spirits. Some are in memory of a lost patient. All are about the trials of having dealt with the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 in New Orleans last spring, from the accelerated mortality rate and trying to comfort dying patients isolated from their loved ones to worries about their own health and that of their families.

Little explanation is needed for some of the messages. “The heart rate went 60, 40, 10 ... “ is written on one nurse's interlocking fingers. Another portrait evokes a horror movie poster. The nurse looks over a breathing apparatus, strapped to her face, that resembles part of Darth Vader's helmet. “YOU DON'T WANT TO VISIT COVIDLAND,” is written on her chest. Others messages are cryptic. You have to read the accompanying essay to figure out why one nurse has “THE BREAD PUDDING PROMISE” scrawled on the outer edges of his hands. Or why the one physician among the 39 participants wrote “I NEED NORMAL SALINE” — the words in reverse order with backward letters — on his folded arms.

Seeing the finished product was cathartic for Ochsner nurse Sanders Coley. “I don't think I was able to control my emotions because it just symbolized all of the things I think I suppressed over the past year,” he said. “We've all undergone so much anxiety, stress, depression and we haven't really been able to release that and show it,'' he added. “I think the production actually kind of relayed what we had been going through.” A University of Oregon graduate who majored in journalism, Fogarty came to New Orleans as an AmeriCorps volunteer who for a time worked in city government during New Orleans' recovery from catastrophic flooding following levee breaches in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina. He said “Dear World” sprang from an idea he had to make some cash when the local NFL franchise lifted the still-struggling city's spirits with a championship in 2010.

“I started Dear New Orleans' in the back of a bar on the day the Saints won the Super Bowl,” Fogarty recalled in an interview. ''I set up for $5 in a tip bucket and asked people to write why they love New Orleans. “I often wonder ... had the Saints not won that game, what I would be doing.” The work became popular locally on social media.

“The next think I know, I'm at the Saints' ring ceremony and I'm photographing Drew Brees.” At a subsequent event, a man chose not a New Orleans-centered message, but a personal one to write on his chest: “Cancer Free.” After that, Dear New Orleans, grew into Dear World and projects where each subject, in Fogarty's words, “writes the first line, or the lead, to a story only they can tell.'' The Dear Nurses project, which also includes an 11-minute video documentary showing some of the nurses at work and at home, was undertaken with the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Participants, Fogarty said, were recruited and nominated from New Orleans hospitals through that organization.

Does he have a favorite among the portraits and stories? Coaxed to single one out, Fogarty talks about the nurse whose compassion was rooted in words she heard as a troubled girl of 16. In the portrait, the words are emblazoned on her throat and chest as she smiles at the camera. They are the words that, perhaps, saved her life when she called a suicide hotline and heard the woman on the other end of the line say: “I AM HERE FOR YOU.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination, integrity officers to work

The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Opera...

IndiGo hands over passenger to security agencies at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask on flight

IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.The Directorate Ge...

Cong MPs dissociate themselves from parl panel report advocating implementation of 1 of 3 farm laws

Three Congress MPs Saturday dissociated themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee recommending implementation of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020, and alleged the report was adopted against norms and conv...

Yashaswini steals limelight with gold after COVID cases threaten tournament

Yashaswini Singh Deswal stole the limelight from her more celebrated compatriots with a gold medal as Indias pistol shooters called the shots in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday, the start of which was rocked by three COVID-19 positive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021