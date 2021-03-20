Left Menu

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal share beautiful boat ride in Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his next movie 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh, shared a boat ride with his wife Natasha Dalal on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:09 IST
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'October' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared photos, in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his ladylove, enjoying a boat ride in the picturesque Arunachal Pradesh. He captioned the post as, "Not on a honeymoon."

The images showed Varun and Natasha sitting in a boat with a scenic background of the natural beauty of the state. The couple got hitched on January 24, this year in a private affair that took place at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug. The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days.

The two fell in love when they met at a music concert, years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. He also has Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy flick 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

