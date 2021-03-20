Vipul Amrutlal Shah talks with team of doctors for 'Human'

Bollywood filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is currently co-directing his highly-anticipated medical thriller titled 'Human'. The show will be an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. Medical thriller as a genre has not really grabbed filmmakers' attention as much, considering the accuracy and detail process that goes into it as part of the prep. For Vipul, 'Human' is a subject that is very close to his heart and he has been leaving no stone unturned to make it exactly the way he and his co-director Mozez Singh and their team has envisioned it.

Besides doing extensive research for the web show before it went on floors, Vipul has is also trying to maintain authenticity and medical accuracy of the subject. Shedding some light on the same, Vipul informed that "We have a team of doctors - one is in Delhi and two are in Mumbai who are helping us with all the medical terms and research and accuracy-related to all the medical stuff. Even when we are shooting the hospital sequences, they are going to be with us on the sets and they will be guiding us through the procedure and make sure that whatever we are doing is done 100 percent accurate."

Advertisement

He added, "It's very important because this is a show about medical world and we should be very accurate about it so that the authenticity of the subject is maintained." The web series 'Human' which went on floors in January this year, will be co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.

The show will feature a plethora of talented actors from the television and film industry including Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Vishal Jethwa of 'Mardaani 2' fame, Mohan Agashe, Atul Kumar of 'Talwar' fame, Aditya Shrivastava 'CID' and 'Super 30' fame, and Sandeep Kulkarni of 'Dombivali Fast' fame, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)