Left Menu

Sharmila Tagore receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore took her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital on Saturday adding her name to the growing list of vaccinated celebrities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:42 IST
Sharmila Tagore receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine
Sharmila Tagore (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore took her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital on Saturday adding her name to the growing list of vaccinated celebrities. Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewelry designer, took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo on her story of her mother receiving the vaccination shot. In the picture, the 76-year-old actor could be seen flashing the victory sign while getting the shot.

Earlier Tagore's son Saif Ali Khan, among other stars like Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, and many more had also received the vaccination shots. On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others had been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM okays direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in Planning and Statistics Dept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajastha...

Albania donates COVID-19 vaccines to Kosovo health workers

Hundreds of health workers from Kosovo travelled to Albania on Saturday to be inoculated against COVID-19 after the neighbouring country offered to donate some of its supplies. Kosovo, where Albanians are a majority, is the only country in ...

Cong releases 39 more candidates for West Bengal

The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election.The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in B...

Scuffles and arrests as anti-lockdown protesters march through London

Scuffles broke out as anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, defying police warnings for them to stay away due to coronavirus restrictions. Police said they made 13 arrests for COVID regulation breaches after u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021