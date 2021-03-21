Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 10:31 IST
People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls'; Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape
American singer-songwriter Lizzo (Image Source: Instagram)

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls'

U.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls," the "Good As Hell" singer, a three-time Grammy winner, and role model for body positivity wrote on her Instagram page on Friday.

Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."

