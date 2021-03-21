Left Menu

Christopher Storer to write and direct 'The Bear' pilot for FX

Christopher Storer, known for directing multiple episodes of hit show Ramy, will tackle the pilot episode of The Bear for FX.The Disney-owned cable network has handed out a pilot order for the half-hour show, which is about a young chef who takes over his familys restaurant in Chicago.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Storer will write and direct the pilot episode.

Christopher Storer, known for directing multiple episodes of hit show ''Ramy'', will tackle the pilot episode of ''The Bear'' for FX.

The Disney-owned cable network has handed out a pilot order for the half-hour show, which is about a young chef who takes over his family's restaurant in Chicago.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Storer will write and direct the pilot episode. The director will also executive produce alongside Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson and Joanna Calo.

''The Bear'' will be produced by FX Productions. The show joins a roster of upcoming projects at FX Networks that includes ''City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit'', limited series ''Fleishman Is in Trouble'', Danny Boyle's limited series ''Pistol''; and a drama based on non-fiction book This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends.

