Zawe Ashton boards 'Mr Malcom's List'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:25 IST
British actor Zawe Ashton has replaced ''Hustlers'' star Constance Wu in the upcoming feature film ''Mr Malcolm's List''.

The actor, known for appearing in movies such as ''Wanderlust'', ''Nocturnal Animals'' and ''Velvet Buzzsaw'', joins the cast of the film along with Theo James and Ashley Park.

Actors Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are already part of the project.

The Regency-era romantic comedy marks the directorial debut of Emma Holly Jones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Allain, who has also penned the script.

The story follows Julia (Ashton), a society lady who is jilted by London's most eligible bachelor Mr Malcolm (Dirisu) when she fails to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride.

Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge on Mr Malcolm by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match. Untitled Entertainment's Laura Rister and Rebelle Media's Laura Lewis are producing with Blinder Films' Katie Holly and Jones. Zawe most recently joined the cast of Marvel Studios' much-awaited movie ''Captain Marvel 2''. The actor will reportedly play the antagonist in the Brie Larson-front superhero film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

