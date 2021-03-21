Left Menu

Elizabeth Lail joins 'Gossip Girl' reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:33 IST
Elizabeth Lail joins 'Gossip Girl' reboot

''You'' star Elizabeth Lail is the latest addition to the cast of HBO Max's ''Gossip Girl'' reboot.

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, reported Deadline.

Lail joins an ensemble cast of the reboot that includes Jordan Alexander, Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith, among others.

Actor Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The new show will address just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years.

Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios are producing the reboot.

The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP accords top service honour to troops who helped reunite elderly man with family

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel who helped reunite a stranded 70-year-old man with his family in Karnataka after about three decades have been awarded the top force commendation for undertaking the humanitarian task.The troo...

Sailing-One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off Americas Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailings best interest. New Zealand, who retained the Auld...

Congress means lies, confusion, instability, violence and corruption: says PM in Assam rally. PTI DG

SNS SNS...

Football Delhi Women's League to kick off from March 22

The opening match of the Football Delhi Womens League 2020-21 will be played on Monday between Eves Sports Club and Frontier FC Delhi at the Ambedkar Stadium.On the opening day there will be three matches, one at Nehru Stadium Complex and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021