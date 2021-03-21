Left Menu

Makers of Christopher Nolan's thriller drama 'Tenet' have announced that the much-anticipated film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson in lead will release on HBO on May 1.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:34 IST
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' gets release date for HBO
Makers of Christopher Nolan's thriller drama 'Tenet' have announced that the much-anticipated film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson in lead will release on HBO on May 1. According to Variety, the ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's thriller drama 'Tenet' first hit the theatres in August, last year.

It was several months before the streamer giant Warner Bros. announced that its 2021 projects slate including 'In the Heights', 'Dune', and the fourth 'Matrix' would stream on HBO Max at the same time as the movies will get a theatrical release. Nolan, who has collaborated with the studio for some of his biggest projects, including 'Dunkirk', 'Inception', 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, criticized the decision by expressing that such notable projects deserve only big-screen experiences and described the plan as "a real bait and switch," attesting that Warner Bros. "didn't tell anyone".

Variety reported that 'Tenet', which marks as one of Nolan's most expensive films was set to be one of the biggest theatrical events of last year until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Due to the circumstances, it ended up grossing nearly USD 58 million in the U.S. and over USD 363 million worldwide. Most recently, it became available in several New York City theatres this month after the state started getting back to the 'new-normal'.

Written and directed by Nolan, the sci-fi action drama 'Tenet' stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to manipulate the flow of time. The film that involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future, also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and Clemence Poesy in pivotal roles. Earlier this week, the movie was nominated for two Academy Awards for production design and visual effects. (ANI)

