'American Horror Story' season 10 title revealed

The tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's ''American Horror Story'' is titled ''Double Feature''.

Murphy made the announcement in a video shared on Instagram on Friday ''The title of AHS 10 is 'Double Feature'. Two horrifying stories… one season,'' the spooky video of waves crashing into a shore read.

Advertisement

The much awaited season of the long-running and acclaimed FX anthology will feature two different storylines -- ''One by sea, one by the sand.'' The new season features series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock as well as ''Home Alone'' star Macaulay Culkin.

Filming on the show was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Production finally began in October in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)