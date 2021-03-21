Left Menu

Ranveer Singh treats fans to pictures from cricket field

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama '83' on Sunday treated fans to smiling sun-kissed pictures of himself posing on the cricket field.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:58 IST
Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama '83' on Sunday treated fans to smiling sun-kissed pictures of himself posing on the cricket field. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures as he flaunted his charming smile.

The photo shows the 'Ladies Vs Ricky Behl' actor dressed in an all-black ensemble. Singh looked smart and suave as he strikes poses on the field. Sporting black ripped jeans, a black tee and black sports shoes, the 'Padmaavat' star exudes style and confidence in the latest picture posts. He accessorised his look with a stud earring, chunky jet-black sunglasses, a watch and a neckpiece.

The actor did not share any context but simply shared the photos with his fans. Quite an active social media user, the 'Band Baja Baarat' star keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Gully Boy' star joined the 'Brawn Munde' bandwagon and left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiselled physique in a picture post. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Singh also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

