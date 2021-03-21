Left Menu

American actor-singer Katharine McPhee recently opened up on her post-partum experience and said that she has been enjoying her life as a new mother. The actor announced in February that she'd welcomed her first child with her husband David Foster.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:49 IST
Katharine McPhee gets candid on being a new mom
Katherine McPhee (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-singer Katharine McPhee recently opened up on her post-partum experience and said that she has been enjoying her life as a new mother. The actor announced in February that she'd welcomed her first child with her husband David Foster. According to Fox News, the 36-year-old actor told People Magazine on Friday (local time), "It just feels so natural. I've had a really good baby; he's been so good. I'm so in love!"

The 'American Idol' alum while speaking about her post-pregnancy body, insisted that she is not stressing over it. "I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good emotionally and physically. I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet," McPhee explained.

She continued, "I don't even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out, and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am." McPhee said that motherhood has also given her plenty of time to enjoy her family, which is more important than squeezing into any pair of jeans.

"I'm up at 5 a.m. with him and we listen to his dad's piano album ["Eleven Words"] and we have our quiet time. And at night before we put him in his room, it's just the three of us in bed. We take lots of pictures! It's really sweet," she said. Fox News reported that McPhee recently made an appearance on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' where she revealed the baby's name: Rennie David Foster.

"We picked Rennie because I had actually been in labour for a while, we didn't have a name picked out. We had a couple of names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name," she recalled. McPhee said that the name had belonged to Foster's great-grandfather and great uncle, so "it has a long history in his family."

"My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' so we said, 'That's a good name. That's a strong name,'" the star said. Things seem to be going well for the new mom, as she said motherhood has been "the sweetest" and "the best" experience.

"I'm in heaven.It's really been amazing," she added. She also joked that her husband is going to "kill" her for sharing the baby's name publicly.

Per Fox News, McPhee and Foster, who also has five children from previous relationships, tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series. Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

