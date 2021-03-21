Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan hints at receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Bachchan underwent a successful surgery for his other eye.Taking to his blog, the screen icon voiced concerns around rising COVID-19 cases and the box office performance of his upcoming film Chehre.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:00 IST
Amitabh Bachchan hints at receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday hinted he will receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he recovers from his eye surgery.

Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and said that the recovery is ''slow and difficult''. Last week, Bachchan underwent a successful surgery for his other eye.

Taking to his blog, the screen icon voiced concerns around rising COVID-19 cases and the box office performance of his upcoming film ''Chehre''. ''There is now the fear of another strain, getting free box office results and that is unnerving... The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue. ''Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled... till then it's a wild world ain't it,'' Bachchan wrote.

Recently, cinema veterans Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bachchan also shared pictures from a dubbing, adding that other work can be produced and executed ''without hesitation''. On Friday, the ''Gulabo Sitabo'' actor was honoured with the FIAF Award for his dedication and contribution to the preservation of the world's film heritage by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

He thanked his fans, whom he calls his ''extended family'', for their congratulatory messages.

In the post, the actor also marvelled at the technological advancement which made it possible for the event to be held virtually amid the pandemic. During the virtual event, Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan hailed Bachchan as a ''celebrated actor'' and ''living legend''. Bachchan is the first Indian film personality to be honoured with the award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...

Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Sunday to do his utmost to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Olympic torch relay and his upcoming visit to Washington.Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Partys a...

Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19

The Republic of Congo pressed ahead Sunday with an election in which President Denis Sassou NGuesso is widely expected to extend his 36 years in power, while the leading opposition candidate remained hospitalized with COVID-19.The watchdog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021