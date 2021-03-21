Left Menu

Michael Chiklis joins HBO's 1980s Lakers series

The movie, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep is slated to be released in 2021. Chiklis will essay the role of Auerback who led the Celtics to win nine NBA championships as their coach. As general manager, Auerback won seven more.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:40 IST
Michael Chiklis joins HBO's 1980s Lakers series

Emmy-winning actor Michael Chiklis is set to play legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach in the upcoming drama series about the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

The yet-untitled project set up at HBO hails from Adam McKay, known for films like ''Vice'' and ''The Big Short''.

The sports series reunites Chiklis with McKay, following the Netflix film ''Don't Look Up''. The movie, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep is slated to be released in 2021.

Chiklis will essay the role of Auerback who led the Celtics to win nine NBA championships as their coach.

As general manager, Auerback won seven more. When the Lakers' rise threatens his Boston team, Auerbach proves himself to be the basketball genius.

The drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, one of the sports' most revered and dominant teams, in what came to be called the Showtime Era.

It is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book ''Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s''.

Chiklis, known for performances in ''The Shield'' and playing The Thing in two ''Fantastic Four'' films, joins the ensemble cast of the series, including Sally Field, Adrien Brody, John C Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, and DeVaughn Nixon, among others.

McKay is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of the series. Max Borenstein has penned the script and will also serve as executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...

UP's Shahjahanpur gears up to celebrate Holi with a difference

Continuing an 18th century tradition that celebrates communal amity, the festival of colours in this Uttar Pradesh town will begin not with gulal but with revellers hurling footwear at a Laat Saab procession featuring a buffalo cart and a h...

Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'TMC thief', Suvendu Adhikari a 'traitor'

After several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said they were traitors and Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021