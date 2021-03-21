Michael Chiklis joins HBO's 1980s Lakers series

Emmy-winning actor Michael Chiklis is set to play legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach in the upcoming drama series about the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

The yet-untitled project set up at HBO hails from Adam McKay, known for films like ''Vice'' and ''The Big Short''.

The sports series reunites Chiklis with McKay, following the Netflix film ''Don't Look Up''. The movie, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep is slated to be released in 2021.

Chiklis will essay the role of Auerback who led the Celtics to win nine NBA championships as their coach.

As general manager, Auerback won seven more. When the Lakers' rise threatens his Boston team, Auerbach proves himself to be the basketball genius.

The drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, one of the sports' most revered and dominant teams, in what came to be called the Showtime Era.

It is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book ''Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s''.

Chiklis, known for performances in ''The Shield'' and playing The Thing in two ''Fantastic Four'' films, joins the ensemble cast of the series, including Sally Field, Adrien Brody, John C Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, and DeVaughn Nixon, among others.

McKay is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of the series. Max Borenstein has penned the script and will also serve as executive producer.

