Jake Gyllenhaal to play war hero in 'Combat Control'

Film production house MGM is in dealings to obtain 'Battle Control,' featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Sam Hargrave, who helmed of 2020 action-thriller 'Extraction.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:51 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal. Image Credit: ANI

Film production house MGM is in dealings to obtain 'Battle Control,' featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Sam Hargrave, who helmed of 2020 action-thriller 'Extraction.' Hargrave and Shelby Malone will fill in as partner makers close by chief makers Gyllenhaal and Ryan Cassells.

The Hideaway Entertainment president Matthew Rhodes, CEO Jonathan Gray and VP Kristy Grisham will create and co-money the task. Rhodes, who some time ago drove Bold Films, worked with Gyllenhaal on 2014's "Nightcrawler." 'Combat Control' is based on the New York Times blockbuster 'Alone at Dawn,' a true anecdote about American war veteran John Chapman (to be played by Gyllenhaal), composed by Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz. Michael Russell Gunn ('Billions') wrote the screenplay. Ron West of Thruline Entertainment will likewise deliver. West carried the composition of the book to Hideaway Entertainment before the book was distributed, and Hideaway optioned the property in the midst of a warmed offering war.

The film will follow the account of Chapman, an Air Force Combat Control Technician (CCT) who died in a battle during the War in Afghanistan. There were no observers to his activities and the highly confidential world-encompassing secretive military tasks. Air Force Captain Cora Alexander was entrusted with the almost unimaginable task of exploring what befell Chapman and demonstrating that he was a commendable beneficiary of a Medal of Honor. In uncovering the reality and uncovering Chapman's sacrifice, she leaves on her own excursion toward self-absolution and individual recovery. Chapman was awarded a Medal of Honor in 2018, becoming the first CCT in U.S. history to receive the military's highest accolade. Author Schilling was a CCT, similar to Chapman, and will fill in as a military specialist on the film. Makers are as yet looking for an entertainer to play the female co-lead Alexander.

Endeavour Content handled the deal to MGM, with legal advisor Christian Simonds of Reed Smith on behalf of Hideaway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

