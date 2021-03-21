Lauren Alaina tests COVID-19 positive, cancels concert appearance

Left Menu

American singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has cancelled an upcoming show after testing positive for COVID-19.

American singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has cancelled an upcoming show after testing positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old country star shared a statement on Instagram on Saturday, sharing that she is currently recovering in quarantine.

"I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight," Alaina said in a statement. The 'Getting Good' crooner added, "I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better! Please know I can't wait to be back - when it is safe for all of us."

The singer also added a plea for fans to still see the other artists taking part in the show, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday evening. "I'm so disappointed I won't be at the show, but it may help cheer me up a bit if you go and send me videos and pictures," Alaina wrote.

"Please go to the show tonight and celebrate my friends Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, and Priscilla Block. Thanks to WAMZ and WBUL for being so understanding." After posting the statement, the 'Doin Fine' singer opened up about her symptoms on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for all the well wishes," she said in a video, which showed her curled up on the couch with her dog. "I am resting up and trying to feel a bit better. Some people have it way worse than me -- I just have a little bit of shortness of breath, a really bad headache, no taste or smell, pretty bad congestion and I feel pretty tired," Alaina explained.

"But I overall feel like it's going to be okay," she concluded, before panning the camera over to her dog and adding, "and I've got this sweet nurse!" (ANI)

