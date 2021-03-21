I try to give every collection a present-day relevance: Payal Singhal

Fashion designer Payal Singhal, known for her India Modern aesthetic, says in the past one year she has become more driven to do the work she loves.

The Mumbai-based designer said as the world came to a grinding halt amid coronavirus pandemic, she found an opportunity to reflect on her relationship with her work which led to the creation of one of her most personal collections 'Kismet'.

''The pandemic gave everyone the opportunity to reflect on the way forward, and this is true for me too. I think I have become more driven to only do what I love and believe in, without being swayed by what the industry demands of us as designers,'' Singhal told PTI in an email interview.

''There are more traces of how I dress in real life in the clothes now, especially athleisure with an Indian occasion wear update. I try to give every collection a present-day relevance. Trying to create something modern with a traditional approach to appeal to consumers,'' she added.

The designer, who established her eponymous label 'Payal Singhal' in 1999, showcased the range at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition on Saturday.

Much-like her past collections the easy-breezy appeal was very much the part of her new clothing line, but Singhal said her priority was to create comfortable designs which appeal to consumers even in the newly-adapted work-from-home set-up.

''Comfort has always been a priority for me when designing my collections, but it has become an even bigger focal point now,'' she said.

The collection was a combination of Indian, lounge and street wear, and Singhal said she had a great time blending the three distinct styles together.

''India modern embellishments and silhouettes are extremely versatile and lend themselves beautifully to lounge and even streetwear. The underlying thread has always been comfort over anything else.'' The range included kurta-jogger sets, bomber and co-ord sets, dhoti saris, ribbed crop top-jogger saris and balloon lehengas, adorned with prints like Aztec, digital evil eye-inspired ikat, mosaic patterns, and classic florals.

The outfits were embellished with pitta kora work, cutdana and thread and wool embroidery.

Created in collaboration R-Elan, an umbrella brand from the house of Reliance Industries Ltd, the collection was crafted using the company's high-performance, eco-friendly fabrics manufactured with sustainable techniques.

The specially engineered fabrics included fluid FreeFlow BSY, luscious SuperFeel filament yarn, FreeFlow – exclk, and GreenGold made from used PET bottles.

Singhal said she was excited about working on the collaboration as her design sensibilities align well with next generation eco-friendly fabric that acted as the basis of her range.

''We collaborated with R-Elan this season and the entire collection has been crafted using their high performance and eco-friendly fabrics. R-Elan is undoubtedly the next generation of fabric, specially engineered to provide the dual benefits of high fashion and enhanced comfort which is the exact sentiment that 'Kismet' as a collection captures,'' she said.

Actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for the designer.

FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week ends on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)